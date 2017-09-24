Milan capitulate to Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria had to wait until late for a 2-0 victory over Milan through Duvan Zapata and Ricky Alvarez, but dominated them at Marassi.

This was the Rossoneri’s second defeat of the season and a thoroughly deserved one, as they barely managed a shot on target.

Cristian Zapata eventually gifted his cousin Duvan Zapata with the opener, a terrible clearance straight at the Samp striker to chest and fire under the bar.

Alvarez came off the bench and within seconds had his name on the scoresheet, running on to a Duvan Zapata dinked pass to drill in off the inside of the far post.

Milan hadn’t lost this fixture in Genoa since April 2010, emerging with five wins and two draws between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

