Juve fan dies after derby win

By Football Italia staff

A Juventus fan has tragically died after falling ill during the Old Lady’s Serie A derby win over Torino.

According to reports in Italian media, Bianconeri fan Marco attended the match with friends but was taken ill during the second half of the match.

He is said to have collapsed during the celebrations of Juve’s final goal in their 4-0 victory, with stewards being alerted immediately.

Although the supporter was promptly rushed to hospital by ambulance, the situation did not improve and it is said he passed away during the journey.