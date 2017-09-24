Tare: ‘Let’s grit our teeth’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare says his side need to ‘grit their teeth’ to deal with defensive injuries.

The Biancocelesti will have to make do without both Stefan de Vrij and Wallace for today’s visit to Verona.

Speaking ahead of the Serie A contest, the Albanian added that the 4-1 home defeat to Napol iin midweek was not as bad as it looks on paper.

“Every defeat has something positive in it,” Tare insisted.

“Lazio dominated the match in the first half and even went ahead.

“Everything else was down to injuries, we have analysed everything with calm.

“It’s part of football, it’s a very strange thing but unfortunately it happened.

“Today we need to grit our teeth. We continue to recuperate De Vrij and Wallace for next Sunday.”