D’Ambrosio: ‘Vital to win’

By Football Italia staff

Inter match-winner Danilo D’Ambrosio says it was vital his side beat Genoa after scoring the decisive goal late on.

After losing their 100 per cent record in Serie A with a draw in Bologna in midweek, the Nerazzurri appeared to be set to lose more ground on early pace-setters Napoli and Juventus as Ivan Juric’s team frustrated them for long periods.

However, defender D’Ambrosio’s 87th minute header finally broke the deadlock and ensured the San Siro outfit remain just two points off the top of the table.

“I’ve got a goal to go with the three points and I am happy,” D’Ambrosio said after the final whistle.

“It was vital to win and we managed to do it. Although we suffered, we were against a team who had lost in the match before and fought for every ball.

“We always want to get the maximum result.”

Boss Luciano Spalletti showed his relief at D’Ambrosio’s late intervention by planting a kiss on the defender during the celebrations.

“Maybe he especially likes me! The boss is demanding with everyone and about everything.

“This team has to get back to fighting for honours, we can’t just rely on Icardi and Perisic for goals.

“We wanted to arrive at the break with the three points, our journey of growth continues.”