Baroni: ‘It's starting to weigh heavily’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Baroni admits Benevento’s harrowing start to life in Serie A is ‘starting to weigh heavily.’

In their first ever season in Italy’s top-flight, the newly-promoted Stregoni lost yet again this afternoon, going down to a sixth straight defeat at Crotone.

Speaking after the 2-0 loss, the Campania side’s boss added that the only option for his players is to continue working hard.

“This situation is beginning to weigh heavily,” Baroni, whose side still have no points this campaign, told Radio Rai.

“But only by building and by working, and by recovering players who are absent, can we improve.

“It is a difficult period and we need to stay true to our job of improving.”

Benevento’s cause was not helped by a missed penalty from Nicolas Viola, which would have made it 2-1 heading into the closing stages.

“The penalty would have reopened the match with seven minutes left, plus added time,” Baroni commented.

“They had dropped, they had expended a lot of energy but I don’t want to single anyone out.

“We would have had a chance but now we need to think about what we are going to do.

“We need to believe, build, work and improve.”