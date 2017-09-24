Nicola: ‘We’re in the trenches’

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola admits Crotone are always up against it in Serie A after their first win of the season.

The Pitagorici earned a welcome first three points of the campaign with a 2-0 success over probable relegation rivals Benevento this afternoon.

“It wasn’t easy, especially because we came into it after a horrible performance like the one in Bergamo,” Nicola said referring to Wednesday’s 5-1 thrashing at Atalanta.

“We are happy we showed that that isn’t who we are.”

The tactician, whose side escaped the drop to Serie B against all the odds last season, stressed the importance of his side’s home form and their results against those around them as they attempt to repeat the trick this time around.

“We still don’t know how many points we will need to stay up, but for me something else is more important.

“The help of our home crowd in our stadium, where we have clear points of reference, unlike when we go away.

“We have rebuilt 50 per cent of our team. We are always in the trenches and we need to learn that we can’t make calculations, because it doesn’t always happen like last year when we came back in the second half of the season.

“Especially in direct head-to-heads, we need to take maximum points.”