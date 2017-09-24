NEWS
Sunday September 24 2017
Behrami: ‘We can’t fall into depression’
By Football Italia staff

Udinese’s Valon Behrami says it is down to the club’s senior players to improve squad morale as they prepare to face a training retreat.

The Bianconeri have taken just three points from their opening six Serie A matches, losing 3-1 to Roma on Saturday.

With the team now facing a week-long training camp ahead of next weekend’s match against in-form Sampdoria, Coach Luigi Del Neri’s future also appears in the balance.

“It is down to us senior players to not allow the group to fall into a depression,” Behrami stated.

“We are thinking about working in a positive way in order to not fall into a downward spiral that is hard to get out of.

“We senior players need to set the example. At this moment, we need to understand that first we need to show grit, then the technical side.”

The Swiss added that next week’s meeting with Samp is of vital importance, amid speculation Del Neri could lose his job if Udinese are beaten again.

“The situation is becoming more complicated, we need to react and think about positive things during the week.

“Sampdoria becomes a very important game.”

