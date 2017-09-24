Line-ups: Fiorentina-Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina and Atalanta should provide entertainment this evening with Federico Chiesa and Giovanni Simeone against Papu Gomez and Josip Ilicic.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

The Viola are starting to find their feet as the many new players gel and Coach Stefano Pioli settles on a 4-3-2-1 formation.

Milan Badelj sits out a ban following his red card against Juventus midweek.

Chiesa and Cyril Thereau fan out behind centre-forward Simeone, with Jordan Veretout pulling the midfield strings.

Atalanta picked up where they left off last season, crushing Everton 3-0 in the Europa League and hammering Crotone 5-1 on Wednesday evening in Serie A.

Gian Piero Gasperini has a full squad to choose from and picks Jasmin Kurtic and ex-Fiorentina man Ilicic to support Papu Gomez in a False 9 role.

Atalanta haven’t beaten Fiorentina in Serie A since a 2-0 in Bergamo in April 2012, followed by eight straight defeats and two goalless draws.

The last time the Bergamo boys conquered the Stadio Franchi was 1-0 in January 1993, managing six draws and losses here in Serie A.

Fiorentina: Sportiello; Laurini, Pezzella, Astori, Biraghi; Veretout, Sanchez, Gil Dias; Chiesa, Thereau; Simeone

Fiorentina bench: Dragowski, Gaspar, Hugo, Milenkovic, Benassi, Olivera, Cristoforo, Lo Faso, Eysseric, Hagi, Saponara, Babacar

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Palomino; Castagne, De Roon, Freuler, Spinazzola; Kurtic, Ilicic; Gomez

Atalanta bench: Gollini, Masiello, Bastoni, Mancini, Cristante, Hateboer, Haas, Gosens, Påtagna, Orsolini, Vido, Cornelius

Ref: Pairetto