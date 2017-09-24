Bologna grab derby victory

By Football Italia staff

Bologna snatched a last-gasp victory in the Emilia-Romagna Derby with Orji Okwonwko after Sassuolo captain Francesco Magnanelli saw red.

Neither side was going through a good period of form this season, but they went head-to-head at the Mapei Stadium in a fiery local affair.

Alessandro Matri forced an early save and Godfred Donsah came out fighting for the second half, while Domenico Berardi’s lob was flapped off the line.

The breakthrough came in the final minutes, as first Magnanelli was sent off for two bookable offences in six minutes.

Then substitute Okwonkwo followed up a save on Rodrigo Palacio to win the game from six yards.

There were still opportunities for both teams in stoppages, with Claud Adjapong flashing an angled drive inches wide and Timo Letschert clearing the Palacio chip off the line.

