Gila or Inglese for Milik?

By Football Italia staff

Alberto Gilardino hinted he wants to replace Arkadiusz Milik after the Napoli striker’s latest ACL injury, but Roberto Inglese is more likely.

Milik’s right knee appeared to buckle during last night’s 3-2 victory over SPAL and tests point to at least a partial tear to the anterior cruciate ligament.

It’s very similar to the problem he suffered in his left knee a year ago and surgery is booked for tomorrow morning at the Villa Stuart clinic.

As the transfer window is shut, Napoli could only bring in players who are free agents.

Among them is Gilardino, who dropped a hint this evening when retweeting a message from a fan suggesting Napoli sign the 35-year-old.

Gila has similar characteristics to Milik, a tall centre-forward who is strong in the air, the opposite to Dries Mertens.

Other free agents with potential for the Partenopei include Giuseppe Rossi, who is recovering from his own ACL problems, and Antonio Cassano.

A far more likely and logical route would be to wait until January to bring in Inglese from Chievo.

Napoli already spent €10m to buy the 25-year-old on deadline day and left him on loan at the Bentegodi for the rest of this season.

However, with the Milik situation changing matters, Inglese could be recalled six months earlier than scheduled.