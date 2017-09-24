Bucchi: 'Defeat undeserved'

By Football Italia staff

Cristian Bucchi insists Sassuolo “did not deserve to lose” against Bologna and revealed his complaints to the referee at the final whistle.

Francesco Magnanelli was sent off for two bookable offences in the space of six minutes, then Orji Okwonkwo sealed the victory late on.

“At the end of the game I went to the referee to talk about a move in midfield with a foul on Simone Missiroli from a player who was booked soon after, so that could’ve weighed on the game. But it was a relaxed discussion,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Sassuolo did not deserve to lose this game. We had the better of the first half, Bologna improved in the second, but the match was totally in the balance until Magnanelli’s red card.

“Being left down to 10 men in our third game of the week is clearly not ideal. We managed to hold out until the goal at the 89th minute.

“Domenico Berardi asked to be substituted, as he hasn’t trained properly in over two weeks, while Alessandro Matri and Alfred Duncan didn’t have 90 minutes in their legs either.

“We started strong precisely because we knew our fitness levels weren’t great, so we wanted to get the result under lock and key early on.

“I believe we are finding the right path here, with improving performances, so we can only hope that luck turns our way soon. It’s a long season, I’m sure it’ll come around.”