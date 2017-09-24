Last-gasp Atalanta stun Viola

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta grabbed a controversial last-gasp draw at Fiorentina, as Remo Freuler wiped out a Federico Chiesa stunner and Marco Sportiello saved a penalty.

The Viola broke through within 12 minutes, as Chiesa followed on his wonderful first touch by letting it bounce for a rocket into the near top corner.

It was a fast and furious second half, with the referee pointing to the spot for a debatable penalty, but Sportiello got one hand to the Papu Gomez spot-kick.

Fiorentina had their own very strong penalty appeals rejected for an apparent Etrit Berisha grab on Gil Dias’ ankle, then deep into stoppages Andreas Cornelius knocked down a long ball for Freuler to drill low from the edge of the box.

