Freuler: 'Atalanta better than Viola'

By Football Italia staff

Remo Freuler insists Atalanta “are a better team than Fiorentina and we dropped two points” in their last-gasp 1-1 draw.

The midfielder drilled in with practically the last kick of the game to snatch a stalemate at the Stadio Franchi after Federico Chiesa’s opener.

“I am angry with myself for missing that chance right at the beginning, so the goal right at the end was what I needed to make up for it,” he told Mediaset Premium.

Papu Gomez had the chance to equalise with a penalty, but Marco Sportiello made a one-handed save.

“Sportiello put in a great performance, but we dropped two points tonight. We are a better team than Fiorentina and we should’ve scored more goals.

“We’ve got the right mentality and now we’ll go to Lyon in the Europa League to see what happens.”