Fiorentina vent fury at VAR

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina director Carlos Freitas protested that VAR is not being used correctly after three very controversial incidents against Atalanta.

The Orobici sealed a last-gasp 1-1 draw at the Stadio Franchi, but referee Luca Pairetto was at the centre of the storm.

“The two points won’t come back. The players, staff and fans deserved the three points and once again we were unlucky with some really controversial decisions,” Freitas told Mediaset Premium.

“First of all we must work out what VAR is for. Already against Inter there were two incidents not given when VAR could’ve been used.”

There were three key incidents where Video Assistant Referee technology was either not used or misused.

Atalanta were awarded a penalty when Josip Ilicic appeared to run into German Pezzella, but more importantly Fiorentina were not given spot-kicks for a blatant Leonardo Spinazzola shirt-tug on Davide Astori and Etrit Berisha catching Gil Dias by the ankle when one-on-one.

“I have absolutely no doubts on the three incidents tonight. It wasn’t a penalty for Atalanta, we should’ve had two penalties for the trip on Gil Dias and the shirt-tug on Astori.

“We cannot stay silent faced with situations like this when it wipes out the work of a whole week for the players, staff and fans. Everything is in the hands of decisions that we are not in control of and that are extremely controversial.”

Atalanta Coach Gian Piero Gasperini said it would “take some serious courage to complain about the referee” when they had more possession and shots on goal.

“I’ve seen teams with under 50 per cent of possession who still get points, so the way the teams played is irrelevant when there are incidents like this.”