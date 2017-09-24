Tumminello has torn ACL

By Football Italia staff

Crotone striker Marco Tumminello, who is on loan from Roma, has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

The 18-year-old had scored the only Crotone goal in the opening five rounds, in a midweek 5-1 defeat to Atalanta.

He started today’s match with Benevento, but lasted only a couple of minutes before falling awkwardly.

The situation immediately looked to be serious and tests have confirmed a torn ACL in his knee.

Tumminello will undergo surgery tomorrow at the Villa Stuart clinic.

He’ll be sharing a ward with Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik, who is there for the same operation.