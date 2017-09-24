NEWS
Sunday September 24 2017
Tumminello has torn ACL
By Football Italia staff

Crotone striker Marco Tumminello, who is on loan from Roma, has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

The 18-year-old had scored the only Crotone goal in the opening five rounds, in a midweek 5-1 defeat to Atalanta.

He started today’s match with Benevento, but lasted only a couple of minutes before falling awkwardly.

The situation immediately looked to be serious and tests have confirmed a torn ACL in his knee.

Tumminello will undergo surgery tomorrow at the Villa Stuart clinic.

He’ll be sharing a ward with Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik, who is there for the same operation.

