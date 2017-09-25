Agnelli to be sentenced today

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Agnelli will be sentenced for his role in the sale of Juventus tickets to ultras on Monday.

The ruling will be heard at the FIGC’s court in Rome, with its prosecutor demanding a two-and-a-half-year ban and €50,000 fine for Agnelli.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, however, the President and his lawyers are ‘moderately optimistic’ and expect just a one-year suspension.

That would have no impact on his ability to lead Juve or his recent appointment as President of the European Club Association (ECA).

The prosecutor is also requesting a €300,000 fine for the Bianconeri, as well as two matches played behind closed doors and the Curva Sud sealed off.

Several members of the Curva in question are considered to have links with organised crime.