Gandini: Roma want the Scudetto

By Football Italia staff

Roma CEO Umberto Gandini has asserted that the Giallorossi are “playing for the title” this season.

Roma finished just four points behind Juventus in Serie A last season, and despite already falling six off the pace in 2017-18, Gandini made it clear the Lupi would “not hide away” in their quest for silverware.

“We’re playing to do our best and after finishing four points behind Juventus last season, it’s necessary that we play for the title,” he told Radio Anch’io Sport.

“The quality of the League has increased, more teams are fighting for the top places and pitfalls are only around the corner.

“There’s still a lot of the season left to play and I don’t see any places being confirmed yet.

“Our objective is to do better than possible on all fronts and not hide away. We’re playing to finish above everyone else.

“Sales needed for finance? Everyone sells players and there are different reasons why this is the case.

“In our case, it’s to do with finances and our revenues limit us, but it’s also for technical reasons.

“Apart from Juventus, everyone in Italy is looking for new revenue streams, which we’ve identified in our new stadium.

“Champions League? Against Qarabag, we’re expecting a very important match, like our draw with Atletico.

“Qarabag are a unique team, they have experience in the Europa League and drew with Inter.

“Elsewhere in the group, there’s Chelsea-Athletic, so it’s very important that we win. We want to qualify [for the knockout stages].

“Being in Pot 3, it was normal to be drawn against two important teams. If we drop into the Europa League, we’ll try to go all the way in it.

“A lot of it depends on how we do against our direct rivals, but we still have to pick up maximum points against Qarabag.”