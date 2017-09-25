Iachini or Reja for Verona?

By Football Italia staff

Verona will reportedly target Edy Reja or Beppe Iachini if they sack Coach Fabio Pecchia.

According to Il Messaggero, Verona will decide whether to stick or twist with Pecchia after a poor start to the season, with no wins in their first six games.

The former Juventus and Napoli midfielder was only appointed last year and guided the Gialloblu back to Serie A at his first attempt.

Nonetheless, the newspaper believes Reja and Iachini lead a list that also includes ex-Chievo and Sampdoria boss Mimmo Di Carlo and former Pescara trainer Massimo Oddo.

Reja has been out of work since leaving Atalanta a year ago, although he has vast experience with the likes of Lazio and Napoli and previously coached Verona in 1992-93.

Iachini, meanwhile, has similarly had his fair share of Serie A clubs but was sacked by Udinese only two months into last season.