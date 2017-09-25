Conte: Title very beautiful, Italy…

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte says winning the Premier League with Chelsea “was very beautiful” and “has no doubts” that Italy will qualify for the World Cup.

In the second part of his interview with Radio Anch’io Sport, Conte also suggested the Blues had to keep strengthening their squad in order to regularly compete for the Champions League and praised Napoli for pushing Juventus in the Scudetto race.

“Premier League? Six teams will be fighting for the title,” explained the former Italy boss.

“This season will be even tougher because Manchester United are back and there’s also Tottenham, not to mention Liverpool and Arsenal,” he told Radio Anch’io Sport.

“In the Champions League, you always have to bring in quality players. In our corner, there’s Roma, who have all the cards to go far.

“Ours wasn’t a lucky draw, but we want to overcome it so we can prepare for the last 16, where I hope to avoid the Italian teams.

“Last season? We pulled off something very beautiful, having finished 10th the year before.

“For me, it was my first year abroad and it was great to win at the first attempt. A special feeling was created with the fans.

“The atmosphere at the stadium is good and the fans are coming to have fun. Serie A is coming back, but all the best players want to play in the English League.

“Italy? I’m not afraid about us not going to the World Cup. I have no doubts that Italy will be there. Despite the playoffs, we’ll be in Pot 1 and there’ll be no problems.

“VAR? I consider it as a good development and I see that things are improving as it’s used more and more.

“Scudetto? Sarri’s Napoli are trying to cause problems for Juventus. They’ve worked hard in recent seasons and improved in terms of quality.”