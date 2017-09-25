Nainggolan: Serie A more interesting

By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan says he is relishing a “more interesting” Serie A this season after several strong starts.

Napoli, Juve, Inter, Lazio, Roma and Milan all occupy Serie A’s top six, with only seven points separating the sides and the Giallorossi beating Udinese 3-1 on Saturday.

“Too much criticism of this Roma team? For me, it’s too early to talk now,” the midfielder told Roma TV.

“We must keep doing what we’re doing and try to do what the Coach asks of us.

“We’ll see where we eventually finish. There’ll be more interesting games than in the past as Inter and Milan have strengthened.

“Why it’s too early to? We have to think about ourselves and work hard, otherwise we’d be putting pressure on ourselves.

“We played well against Inter but lost. We must play with the right amount of ruthlessness. After that, we’ll see where we finish.”