‘Barca? Verratti wanted new deal!’

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Ancelotti claims Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti did not really want to join Barcelona. “He wanted a better contract…”

Verratti was heavily linked with Barca over the summer but ultimately stayed at PSG, and the Coach that took him to Parc des Princes admitted did not like his fellow Italian’s conduct in putting pressure on his employers.

“I don’t like those things, that kind of behaviour,” the Bayern Munich boss told Le Figaro ahead of his side’s Champions League clash with the French giants.

“Many players want to leave their clubs when the transfer window is open, but I don’t know if they really want to leave just improve their contracts.

“Verratti? He wanted a better contract. I know him well!

“PSG-Bayern? I’m excited. I’ll find a Paris Saint-Germain side that have changed a lot from when I left in 2013.

“The club have improved, they have more experience and have spent a lot of money. Now they’re a great club.

“I’m happy to go back to Parc des Princes and see the fans and players like Thiago Silva, Rabiot, Motta, Verratti and Pastore again.

“We had a good relationship and I miss them. I’m always in contact with President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.”