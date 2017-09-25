Moreno suffers thigh injury

By Football Italia staff

Roma are likely to be without Hector Moreno against Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday after the defender suffered a thigh injury.

A statement on the Giallorossi’s official website reads: “After suffering an injury during training on Monday, Hector Moreno underwent medical evaluations that showed bruising in the left thigh muscle.

“The player has already begun treatment and will be evaluated on a day-by-day basis.”

The 29-year-old only joined Roma over the summer but has played just 27 minutes across two matches at the Olimpico.