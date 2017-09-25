Four months out for Milik?

By Football Italia staff

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is reportedly facing four months out after undergoing knee surgery on Monday.

Milik damaged ligaments in his right knee during Napoli’s 3-2 win at SPAL, barely a year after suffering the same injury in his other knee.

Consequently, Sport Mediaset reports the Pole had a consultation with Professor Mariani at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome on Sunday.

He then went under the knife on Monday morning, with the broadcaster noting “he won’t be back on the pitch for at least four months.”

Milik’s recovery from ACL damage last October also saw him return four months later, in February.