De Biasi demands Alaves ‘chameleons’

By Football Italia staff

Gianni De Biasi is demanding Alaves to play like “chameleons” after being unveiled as the Spaniards’ new Coach.

De Biasi takes over an Alaves side that are rock bottom of La Liga after six games, no points and only one goal scored.

“The most important thing is the team, together we can achieve our objective [of staying up],” began the Italian.

“We have to be a close-knit group, a team. The key is for us to all be together: the team, fans, club. We must also have a lot of desire.

“I liked how the team played against Real Madrid, with great intensity and desire.

“We were unlucky to have hit the post twice. We have to be smart on the pitch and be smarter than our opponents.

“Beyond the system we play, the important thing for us is balance and knowing what we’re going to do.

“We can’t play every game in the same way. We have to be chameleons. In life, motivation makes a difference, but it’s not enough. We’ll need more than that.

“We need each player to give a bit more than what they’ve given so far. With me, everyone starts from zero.”