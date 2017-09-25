NEWS
Monday September 25 2017
‘Dejected’ Milik out until January
By Football Italia staff

A ‘dejected’ Arkadiusz Milik will be out for around four months after undergoing knee surgery on Monday, Napoli have confirmed.

Milik tore knee ligaments for the second time in a year over the weekend and – like 11 months ago – faces another extended spell on the sidelines.

“Professor Mariani completed his surgery on Arek Milik’s right knee at the Villa Stuart clinic,” read a statement on Napoli’s official website.

“It wasn’t an isolated injury but a complex one, and the surgery was perfectly successful.

“His knee has been strengthened and the Azzurri striker has a recovery time similar to that of his previous injury.”

Mariani added to Premium Sport: “The player feels dejected. His recovery time is estimated to be around four months.”

