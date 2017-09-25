Official: Agnelli banned for a year

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Agnelli has been given a one-year ban for his role in selling tickets to ultras, while Juventus have been fined €300,000.

It comes after prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro had demanded the FIGC’s court to ban the patron for two-and-a-half years and fine him €50,000.

Pecoraro had also asked for Juve to play two matches behind closed doors, plus another game with the Curva Sud sealed off.

Several members of the Curva in question are considered to have links with organised crime, but those punishments were not handed out.

Nonetheless, the patron was also fined €20,000, as were executives Francesco Calvo and Stefano Merulla, who were similarly banned for a year, while Alessandro Nicola D’Angelo was suspended for an extra three months.

It now remains to be seen how much Agnelli’s suspension will penalise him, given he was also recently appointed President of the European Club Association (ECA).