‘Roma & Inter decisive for Montella’

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s upcoming games against Roma and Inter will reportedly decide Vincenzo Montella’s fate as Coach.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Montella met Milan CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli, where the trainer was told that the Rossoneri could not lose either match.

Fassone made no secret of his unhappiness after the Diavolo’s 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria, in a sign that the former Blucerchiati boss was already under pressure.

Milan have an opportunity to bounce back when they take on Rijeka in the Europa League this Thursday.