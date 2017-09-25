Juve to appeal Agnelli ban

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Agnelli’s lawyer has confirmed that Juventus will appeal the FIGC’s decision to ban him for a year, but so will the prosecutor.

President Agnelli was given a one-year ban and fined €50,000 for his role in selling tickets to Juve ultras, while the Bianconeri’s general misconduct landed them a €300,000 penalty.

“We were hoping that the President would be cleared, so obviously the sentence disappoints us, even though the charges were revised,” Franco Coppi said after the ruling.

“We can’t hide our disappointment. Appeal? We’ll certainly present one, but for now I’ll talk to my colleague Chiappero and President Agnelli about the sentence.”

Prosecutor Giuseppe Pecorino, however, warned: “I’m partly satisfied because we’ve been able to prove the guilt of everyone involved, but the findings were so serious that, in my opinion, they should’ve been punished more, so we’ll appeal.

“I think going to another court will be useful, bearing in mind they went to organised crime, and that’s very serious.”