Sarri: SPAL pitch not good enough

By Football Italia staff

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has suggested that SPAL’s pitch was to blame for Arkadiusz Milik’s ACL injury. “It wasn’t good enough…”

“Subconsciously, we may feel more competitive in domestic competitions than in Europe,” the Coach said at a Press conference for Tuesday’s clash with Feyenoord in the Champions League.

“There’s a risk, but we’ll try to fight. We’ll see if we can play with the same determination as we have in the League.

“Milik? We need to give him our support. He was getting back into great shape and he was unlucky.

“Unfortunately, SPAL’s ground wasn’t good enough and could’ve caused the injury.

“Lack of natural alternatives? I haven’t sold anybody, I’m not the sporting director or President, but any other strikers would be ineligible for the Champions League and a top striker wouldn’t settle with being third choice.

“Moreover, if Icardi or Higuain broke down, Inter and Juve would be in our shoes too.

“However, compared to last season, we haven’t lost a point reference and Mertens is now that figure. We shouldn’t weep too much and find an alternative solution.

“Callejon’s also capable of playing as a striker, while Ounas can be a beautiful problem for our opponents.

“Tomorrow night will be tough because Feyenoord are a good team. They’re very dangerous going forward, especially out wide, so we must try to keep them away from our box.

“We’ll make some changes from Saturday. We do that often, by the way…

“It’s not right that national teams have our players for 33 days out of 90 in the early months of the season. We should find a period only for internationals.

“I understand why Coaches talk about the transfer window and not work because we can’t work anymore.

“An 18-team Serie A would have the pros of playing less but the cons of taking away the dreams of certain clubs and alienate the fans further.

“Reina? He’s doing fine, he found himself in a difficult situation at SPAL because he didn’t see Viviani’s free kick.”