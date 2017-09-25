Juve: No links with crime

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have insisted that Monday’s ticket verdict “completely rules out all possible links with organised crime.”

Juve were fined €300,000 and President Andrea Agnelli was given a one-year ban for illegally selling tickets to ultras, although the club have since confirmed that they will appeal both punishments.

A statement on the Bianconeri’s official website reads: “Following today's verdict from the FIGC's National Tribunal, Juventus Football Club announces that it will lodge an appeal to the FIGC Court of Appeal in the firm belief that the club is in the right, a fact which is yet to be properly acknowledged.

“Despite the lengthy bans inflicted on the president and the other individuals involved, the club is nonetheless satisfied that today's ruling, “after a careful examination of the evidence obtained” (page 11 of the ruling), completely rules out all possible links with organised crime.

“Juventus Football Club has faith in the sporting justice system and would like to once again stress that the club has always cooperated fully with the authorities in the interests of safety and public order.”