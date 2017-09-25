‘Ghoulam won’t renew with Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui’s agent claims Faouzi Ghoulam won’t stay at Napoli - “if he wanted to renew, he’d already have done it”.

The left-back is out of contract at the end of the current season, and while there has been much talk of an extended deal, so far no agreement has been announced.

“Mario Rui isn’t yet in the best condition, I’ve always said he’ll be ready by the end of September or early October,” Mario Giuffredi explained on Radio Crc.

“I’m sure that as soon as he’s ready Mario Rui will demonstrate his worth even if, it has to be said, Ghoulam is irreplaceable right now.

“I don’t think Ghoulam will renew with Napoli, and it’s enough to think that in four months he’ll be able to sign for whoever he wants for nothing.

“He could earn €5m and if I were his agent I’d do that, and I don’t think the others are stupid. I don’t believe these stories that Ghoulam wants to renew, if he wanted to renew he’d already have done it.

“Besides, with the way he’s playing Napoli can’t afford to put him in the stands. After August 31, it’s the player who has the handle of the knife.”