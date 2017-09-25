Suso agent meets Milan

By Football Italia staff

Suso’s agent is reportedly meeting Milan, with a new contract imminent for the Spanish winger.

Talks have been ongoing for some time over an extension for the former Liverpool man, and it’s believed the basis of an agreement is in place.

Now Sky Italia is reporting that Suso’s agent is meeting the Rossoneri at Casa Milan to officially define the parameters of the contract.

It’s expected the player will renew until 2022, with his wages being boosted to around €3m per season.

However, there could also be a release clause of less than €50m inserted into the new deal.