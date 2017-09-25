Jorginho: ‘Napoli, win for Milik’

By Football Italia staff

Jorginho says Arkadiusz Milik’s injury provides “extra motivation” for Napoli to beat Feyenoord tomorrow and dedicate it to him.

The Partenopei welcome the Dutch champions to the San Paolo tomorrow, and a win is essential with a Manchester City double-header to follow.

“We’re calm and confident for a game that will still be very difficult,” Jorginho said in the pre-match Press conference.

“Every game must have the same value, even a friendly on a Thursday. We’ll try to play well and entertain those who come.

“Milik’s injury? It really disappointed us, it’s still bad, above all because it went like that. It will give us the motivation to play and try and win for him too, to dedicate a win to him.”

This weekend saw newly-promoted SPAL defeated 3-2, have Napoli learned new ways to win?

“It’s always fun to be at your best, but I don’t think we’d have won that SPAL game two years ago. That gives us conviction.”