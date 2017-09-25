Serie A Team of Week 6

By Football Italia staff

With several “imponderable elements” over the weekend in Serie A, Dave Taylor selects his best XI from Week 6’s action.

Salvatore Sirigu [Torino]

From the start he had to be alert stopping almost an own goal from Lyanco. Afterwards his succession of superb saves and blocks prevented a cricket score. Could do little about Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic’s goals but was outstanding with his fantastic reaction save on Medhi Benatia’s downward header. Exceptional.

Adam Marusic [Lazio]

The Serbian-Montenegrin pushed up field all game, ending up almost as a winger, scoring his maiden Serie A goal, earning a penalty and producing an assist. Unafraid to put in the right tackle at the right time the 24-year-old gave as good as he got. Unyielding.

Dario Dainelli [Chievo]

Never put a foot out of place and played a more than solid game in central defence. Worked well with defensive partner Alessandro Gamberini and between them the hosts hardly got a sniff of the ball. Concrete.

Luis Felipe [Lazio]

With a correct pass percentage of 98 per cent plus seven clearances and four solid tackles, the Brazilian certainly kept his opposite number Giampaolo Pazzini very quiet. Notable.

Faouzi Ghoulam [Napoli]

The Algerian made several eye-catching runs, key passes, an assist and a well-taken goal. Really coming to forefront in the second half and as welcome by the Spal defence as much as a lump of granite, he scored after taking out four defenders before right-footing the ball into the back of the net. Inspiring.

Jose Callejon [Napoli]

In a tough game with no quarter given by the hosts the Spanish ace triumphed once again starting with an assist for Lorenzo Insigne before scoring a clever goal himself after heading home Ghoulam’s cross. Impressive.

Miralem Pjanic [Juventus]

The man of the match with some clever passes, a goal and two well-produced assists. Scoring the second goal the sublime Bosnian found space and from the edge of the box drilled the ball into the near top corner.

Stephan El Shaarawy [Roma]

Il Faraone scored twice and regally over-powered the opposition as Roma steadily eased past Udinese. Sneaking home his first from close range, his second saw him calmly exploit a defender’s mistake. Imposing.

Paulo Dybala [Juventus]

Yet another iterative performance from La Joya, who was unstoppable, opening and closing the scoring in the 4-0 defeat of Torino. His first goal was his ninth in six Serie A games as he powerfully screwed the ball into the net from the edge of the box. Untouchable.

Ciro Immobile [Lazio]

Lazio’s top-scorer had another top game, scoring twice - one a penalty - and supplying the assist for Marusic’s goal. At one point the Neapolitan was unstoppable, scoring after a one-two with Marusic to crush the ball past Nicolas. Indominatable.

Edin Dzeko [Roma]

The big Bosnian scored the opener and provide the assist for il Faraone’s first. Always on the shoulder of the last defender he pushed and used his strength to continually hustle the opposition. Invincible.

Special Mentions: Alex Sandro [Juventus], Duvan Zapata [Sampdoria], Robert Inglese [Chievo], Marco Sportiello [Fiorentina], Stephan Lichtsteiner [Juventus] Federico Chiesa [Fiorentina]