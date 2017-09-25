NEWS
Monday September 25 2017
Official: Suso renews with Milan
By Football Italia staff

Milan have officially confirmed that Suso has extended his contract until 2022.

The Spanish international’s agent arrived at Casa Milan earlier today to iron out the final details, and his new deal has been officially confirmed.

“AC Milan are delighted to announce that Suso has extended his contract with the club through to 30 June 2022,” the statement on the Rossoneri's official website reads.

"We've been waiting for this day for a long time, all agreeing on the outcome. Now the contract has been signed, it's official.

"This is great news for all the Rossoneri fans, and for one of the best players in the past season."

image via acmilan.com

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies