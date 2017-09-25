Official: Suso renews with Milan

By Football Italia staff

Milan have officially confirmed that Suso has extended his contract until 2022.

The Spanish international’s agent arrived at Casa Milan earlier today to iron out the final details, and his new deal has been officially confirmed.

“AC Milan are delighted to announce that Suso has extended his contract with the club through to 30 June 2022,” the statement on the Rossoneri's official website reads.

"We've been waiting for this day for a long time, all agreeing on the outcome. Now the contract has been signed, it's official.

"This is great news for all the Rossoneri fans, and for one of the best players in the past season."

image via acmilan.com