‘Feyenoord don’t have to take risks’

By Football Italia staff

Feyenoord Coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst notes his side “don’t have to take risks” against Napoli.

The Dutch champions face the Partenopei at the San Paolo tomorrow for the second match of their Champions League campaign, and they won’t be going gung-ho.

“Napoli play with a very high press,” Van Bronckhorst noted in his pre-match Press conference.

“We don’t have to take risks and we’ll need to stay compact. We need to understand when we need to start defending through our play.

“Napoli play nice football, they’re also a very fit team who make a lot of passes. That’s [Coach Maurizio] Sarri’s influence, he’s been in Italy for so many years and Napoli are developing will with their pressing and scoring so many goals.

“I like watching them, and this will be a great match.

“It’s possible we won’t play 4-3-3, because the defensive phase is very important. It’ll depend on the players we have available.

“There’s an amazing atmosphere in our stadium, and there will be here too. It’ll be nice to play here, it’s just a shame our fans can’t be here too, but we understand and respect the decision.”