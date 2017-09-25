‘Icardi could stay at Inter forever’

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent, Wanda, says the striker could remain as Inter captain for the rest of his career.

The Argentinian international has six goals in six Serie A games this season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be leaving the club if a big offer comes in.

“Could Icardi remain as Inter captain forever?” Wanda considered, speaking at the launch of her new book.

“I’m an Interista, so I hope so. I hope Mauro will stay, he only has one thing on his mind. He’s stubborn, and he’ll achieve his dreams. He’s always said he wants to win with Inter.

“Is the dream the treble? We hope so, yes. When Inter lose Mauro doesn’t talk to me for half a day - sometimes more!”