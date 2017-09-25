NEWS
Monday September 25 2017
‘Icardi could stay at Inter forever’
By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent, Wanda, says the striker could remain as Inter captain for the rest of his career.

The Argentinian international has six goals in six Serie A games this season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be leaving the club if a big offer comes in.

“Could Icardi remain as Inter captain forever?” Wanda considered, speaking at the launch of her new book.

“I’m an Interista, so I hope so. I hope Mauro will stay, he only has one thing on his mind. He’s stubborn, and he’ll achieve his dreams. He’s always said he wants to win with Inter.

“Is the dream the treble? We hope so, yes. When Inter lose Mauro doesn’t talk to me for half a day - sometimes more!”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies