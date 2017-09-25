Napoli name squad for Feyenoord

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have named their squad to face Feyenoord in tomorrow’s Champions League match.

The Partenopei need to win at the San Paolo tomorrow, having lost their opening fixture away at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Maurizio Sarri has named almost a full squad for the match, with Arkadiusz Milik sidelined after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

The game kicks off at 19.45 UK time tomorrow, and will be officiated by Scottish referee Willie Collum.

Napoli squad to face Feyenoord: Reina, Rafael, Sepe, Albiol, Chiriches, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Maggio, Mario Rui, Jorginho, Allan, Diawara, Hamsik, Rog, Zielinski, Callejon, Giaccherini, Ounas, Insigne, Mertens