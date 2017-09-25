Milan winger Suso says today “will always be one of the most important days of my life” after extending his contract.
It was officially confirmed earlier today that the Spanish international has extended his deal until 2022, and he commented on the new agreement on Instagram.
“This will always remain one of the most important days of my life,” Suso wrote.
“I’ve extended my bond with Milan until 2022, and to do it with my family, my partner and my agent and my partner by my side filled me with emotion.
“A particular, special thank you to the Milan directors. I’ll do everything for this shirt, as I’ve always done. Forza Milan, always.”
24-09-2017. Resterà per sempre uno dei giorni più importanti della mia vita. Allungare il mio legame con il Milan fino al 2022, ed averlo fatto con al mio fianco la mia famiglia, la mia compagna ed il mio agente, mi riempie di emozione. Un grazie particolare, speciale ai dirigenti del Milan. Darò tutto per questa maglia, come ho sempre fatto. @acmilan Forza Milan, sempre. #suso #2022 #noiconvoi #voiconnoi # hoy es un día que recordare toda la vida. Junto a mi familia, mi represéntate y mi club. Contentísimo de formar parte de este club histórico. Dar las gracias a loa dirigentes y al club. Prometo dar todo por este escudo hasta el último segundo . Forza milan @acmilan