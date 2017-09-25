Suso: ‘I’ll do everything for Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Milan winger Suso says today “will always be one of the most important days of my life” after extending his contract.

It was officially confirmed earlier today that the Spanish international has extended his deal until 2022, and he commented on the new agreement on Instagram.

“This will always remain one of the most important days of my life,” Suso wrote.

“I’ve extended my bond with Milan until 2022, and to do it with my family, my partner and my agent and my partner by my side filled me with emotion.

“A particular, special thank you to the Milan directors. I’ll do everything for this shirt, as I’ve always done. Forza Milan, always.”