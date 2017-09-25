Arkadiusz Milik has thanked Napoli fans and others for wishing him well after his knee injury - “now I'm focusing on getting back”.
The Polish international suffered a second cruciate ligament injury in the space of 12 months during the 3-2 win over SPAL at the weekend, and went under the knife today.
“Thank you for all your messages, it means a lot to me,” Milik posted on his Instagram profile.
“Now I'm focusing on getting back, keep your fingers crossed.”
Dzięki za wszystkie wiadomości i słowa wsparcia. Dużo to dla mnie znaczy. Bardzo mi w ten sposób pomagacie. Teraz skupiam się na spokojnym powrocie i treningu. Trzymajcie kciuki Wrócę silniejszy. Thank you for all your messages, it means a lot for me. Now Im focusing on get back, keep your fingers crossed. Grazie a tutti per i vostri messaggi, significano molto per me. Ora sono concentrato sul mio ritorno, tenete le dita incrociate. #Milik #ForzaNapoliSempre