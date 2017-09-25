NEWS
Monday September 25 2017
Milik thanks Napoli fans
By Football Italia staff

Arkadiusz Milik has thanked Napoli fans and others for wishing him well after his knee injury - “now I'm focusing on getting back”.

The Polish international suffered a second cruciate ligament injury in the space of 12 months during the 3-2 win over SPAL at the weekend, and went under the knife today.

“Thank you for all your messages, it means a lot to me,” Milik posted on his Instagram profile.

“Now I'm focusing on getting back, keep your fingers crossed.”

