Mertens: ‘Feyenoord will be special’

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens admits playing away for Napoli at Feyenoord “will be perhaps even more special” than tonight’s home game.

The Belgian forward will take on the Dutch champions tonight at the San Paolo, and it will be a special night for the 30-year-old who played for PSV, Utrecht and AGOVV Apeldoorn.

“The match at De Kuip will be perhaps even more special for me than this one in Naples,” Mertens told Telesport.

“Rotterdam is only an hour away from Brussels, so I’ve got some friends who are looking forward to it. Going back to the Netherlands is something special.

“It’s a fun stadium with passionate fans, and Feyenoord are a solid team. I’m looking forward to seeing that.”

Mertens also reminisced about playing at De Kuip with PSV and losing his front teeth…

“I’m the cup final with PSV against Heracles I lost both my front teeth in a collision with Remko Pasveer, so I had to get dentures.

“It was a long ball by Erik Pieters and it fell between the defenders and the goalkeeper. I headed it in to make it 2-0, but I ended up two teeth lighter.

“They found one of them in Pasveer’s head…”