Strama: ‘Sparta won’t sack me’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Stramaccioni insists he’ll remain with Sparta Prague “until at least the end of the season”.

The Italian Coach took over the job in the summer, but he’s been criticised by fans and was the target of protests after a 2-0 derby defeat to city rivals Slavia Prague.

“President [Daniel] Křetínský wanted a young Coach with experience at big clubs,” Stramaccioni explained to Gazzetta dello Sport’s Extra Time.

“My arrival, along with that of 11 foreign players, is a revolution for Czech football: for the first time there are five or six different cultures in the dressing room.

“I’m aware that some have had difficulties, adapting to a new league in a new country is not easy, and not everyone can shine right away.

“I remember when [Zinedine] Zidane came to Juventus, and in the early months he didn’t seem to be at his best.

“We need to be reasoned and calm, otherwise we won’t find the right path. The fans need to understand I’m not here for a revolution, but I’m the first brick in a wall the President decided to build this summer.

“Czech football has impressed me. The technical quality isn’t the best, but the teams are tactically organised and the players have great physical and athletic ability.

“The Sparta fans support us in every game, even when we’ve lost. We were all angry after the disastrous KO to Brno, I met the Ultra leaders afterward, but what we said will remain between us.

“I signed a two-year contract and I’ll remain here until at least the end of the season. Then I’ll talk to President Křetínský and we’ll decide what’s best for the club.

“Slavia? I’ve experienced a lot of derbies in my career and I know how it goes: if you win you’re the best, if you lose you’re the worst.

“There are bigger challenges than one single game, I’m 100 per cent focused on my job.”