Suso has €50m release clause?

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported there’s a €50m release clause in the contract extension Suso signed with Milan yesterday.

The winger finally put pen to paper on a new deal which ties him to the club until 2022, with reports his wages have been raised to around €3m per season.

There was speculation beforehand that a release clause would be included in the new contract, and today Il Giornale reports the clause is set at €50m.

It’s not clear if that could be activated by other Italian clubs, or if it is only valid for those outside of Serie A.