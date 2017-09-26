Feyenoord issue fan warning

By Football Italia staff

Feyenoord have warned fans not to turn up at the San Paolo for tonight’s Napoli game, after three were arrested last night.

Following trouble in Rome when the Dutch club visited for the Europa League, the Naples prefecture took the decision to bar visiting fans for tonight’s match.

However, it appears several have made the journey, and three arrests were made last night after skirmishes with police.

“Dutch citizens will be denied access,” Feyenoord warned their fans.

“At the stadium, each visitor must show a document. Dutch ID cards will be taken away, and supporters risk being arrested and fined.

“That’s because buying a ticket for this match is seen as a violation of the law, for Dutch fans. Feyenoord would like to express our regret that our 12th man can’t be at the stadium.

“During a consultation which took place on Monday night with SSC Napoli, the police and UEFA, Feyenoord reiterated its displeasure over the situation.”