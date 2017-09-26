Dugarry: ‘Doubts about Verratti’

By Football Italia staff

Christophe Dugarry expresses his doubts about Marco Verratti, pointing to his recent performances for Italy.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was believed to be close to Barcelona this summer, but ultimately remained at the Parc des Princes.

However, his form for the Azzurri has been called into question and he struggled to influence the game during PSG’s draw with Montpellier.

“I thought this lad could become a future [Andres] Iniesta but now he’s very, very far away from that,” Dugarry said on RMC Sport.

“I won’t judge him for the Montpellier match, because the pitch was disastrous, but this lad who needed to be a leader after the departure of Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] hasn’t gone to the next level.

“He’s lost himself in his statements. Maybe he got a little big big-headed, and he said to himself ‘I can go to Barcelona, I can do what I want’.

“Maybe his head is no longer in the right place. He has to get back there quickly.

“He’s been destroyed in Italy on his ability to one day play at the very highest level. After the last two [Italy] games I read the Gazzetta dello Sport and he got torn to pieces!

“I have doubts about this lad, even though I’d really like to be wrong. I’m worried he’s approaching his job in the wrong way.

“You don’t go to the next level just because you get a wage increase every six months.”