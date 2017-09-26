Napoli doctor: ‘Critics are ignorant’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli’s team doctor dismisses suggestions Arkadiusz Milik was rushed back - “there was damage to his right knee”.

The Polish striker several months last season after rupturing the cruciate ligament in his left knee, and he sustained the same injury in the other knee at the weekend.

“There was damage to the right knee,” Alfonso De Nicola pointed out to the Polish wesbite Przeglad Sportowy, when asked if Milik had returned too quickly.

“It must be said that people who conflate the two things are ignorant and don’t understand the essence of these things.

“You can’t link these two injuries, unfortunately these things happen in football. In recent times other Serie A players like Christian Maggio, Mattia Perin, and Luca Paganini have played in a similar situation to Milik.

“Unfortunately after a knee injury, some injuries could occur. The previous rehabilitation was done correctly.

“Now he just has to work calmly, the club has a schedule for players with similar injuries and we’ll work to that.

“We have experience in this, and it’s no coincidence that our players come back fairly quickly. It’ll take a similar time to last year.

“By the end of December, Arek should be able to return to the simplest exercises. Before that he’ll have to reinforce the knee, which means training in the gym and the swimming pool.

“He’s under our care and we’ll evaluate his progress carefully.”