Tuesday September 26 2017
Khedira back for Juventus
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have Sami Khedira back in the squad to face Olympiakos in the Champions League tomorrow.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) on Wednesday at the Allianz Juventus Stadium.

The Bianconeri have Khedira available again, even though he only just resumed training with the rest of the squad following injury problems.

Claudio Marchisio also started training today, but is not fit enough to be included in the group.

Marko Pjaca, Benedikt Howedes and Mattia De Sciglio are long-term absentees, out for at least three to four weeks.

Stephan Lichtsteiner was left out of the Champions League squad this season, so there is a definite shortage of right-backs in the side.

Juventus squad for Olympiakos: Buffon, Pinzoglio, Szczesny; Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Rugani; Pjanic, Khedira, Matuidi, Asamoah, Sturaro, Bentancur; Cuadrado, Higuain, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Mandzukic, Bernardeschi

