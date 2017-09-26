Perotti doubt against Qarabag

By Football Italia staff

There are serious doubts on whether Diego Perotti can play against Qarabag, as he left the Roma training session early.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) in Azerbaijan for the Champions League group stage.

Perotti was already a concern following a nasty cut to his leg, which required 10 stitches, he sustained in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Udinese.

This evening the squad started training on the field of the Baku Olympic Stadium when Perotti left early.

He was spotted with a large ice pack strapped to the back of his right knee.

Perotti is expected to be rested so he can fully recover for Sunday's showdown with Milan in Serie A.