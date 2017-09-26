Line-ups: Napoli-Feyenoord

By Football Italia staff

Napoli face a must-win Champions League clash with Feyenoord and rely on Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Marek Hamsik.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow all the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

The Partenopei have a perfect record in Serie A after six rounds, but lost their European opener 2-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk and are playing catch-up.

Arkadiusz Milik suffered a new ACL injury at the weekend and will be out for at least four months, so Mertens becomes more essential than ever in attack.

He is supported by Insigne and Jose Callejon, while Jorginho and Allan get the nod in midfield.

A big surprise is the absence of Raul Albiol even on the bench, so Nikola Maksimovic gets a rare start, as Vlad Chiriches is nursing an ankle problem.

Feyenoord are in dire straits right now, losing three of their last four competitive games without finding the net.

They were flattened 4-0 at home by Manchester City in the Champions League and Coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst has an injury crisis to deal with.

Centre-back Eric Botteghin was a late addition to the injury list and he’s out for several months with a knee ligament tear.

He is joined on the treatment table by goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer and striker Nicolai Jorgensen, who is easily the star player in this squad.

Jerry St Juste and Jens Toonstra start despite not being 100 per cent fit, but striker Michial Kramer is not even on the bench.

The referee is Scottish official Willie Collum.

Napoli have never beaten a Dutch side, drawing two against Utrecht in 2010 and losing both meetings with PSV Eindhoven in 2012.

Feyenoord fans wreaked havoc in their Europa League trip to Roma in 2015, damaging a priceless fountain, so their supporters have been barred from attending the game at the Stadio San Paolo.

Napoli have only lost two of their last 22 European home games, winning 14 and drawing six. They lost 3-2 to Besiktas and 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Sepe, Maggio, Zielinski, Chiriches, Rog, Ounas, Diawara

Feyenoord: Jones; Diks, van der Heijden, St Juste, Haps; Amrabat, El Ahmadi, Vilhena; Berghuis, Toornstra, Boetius

Feyenoord bench: Bijlow, Van Beek, Larsson, Basacikoglu, Nelom, Tapia, Vente