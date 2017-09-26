Allegri: 'Higuain not a Juve problem'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri insists Gonzalo Higuain “is not a problem” for Juventus, but revealed some of his picks against Olympiakos in the Champions League.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) and follows on from a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona, while the Greek outfit lost at home to Sporting CP.

The first question asked whether Higuain would start, seeing as he was dropped in favour of Mario Mandzukic in the 4-0 Derby della Mole win over Torino on Saturday.

“I haven’t yet decided which four players to use upfront. Higuain is not a problem. It’d be a problem if he didn’t play for Juventus,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We play – fortunately – every three days, so squad rotation is natural and someone will always miss out. Gonzalo just has to do what he always does – no more and no less.

“It’s very simple at right-back, either Andrea Barzagli plays in the centre and Stefano Sturaro at right-back or Barzagli at right-back and Medhi Benatia in the middle.

“I can guarantee that Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi will start in midfield, as Claudio Marchisio is still out, Sami Khedira just started training with the team and Rodrigo Bentancur is the only one who can cover.

“We cannot possibly underestimate this match, as it’s the Champions League and every opponent is tough. Olympiakos are a fast-paced side that can hurt us with their forwards and we have only one result at our disposal. If we don’t win, then our qualification becomes complicated.”